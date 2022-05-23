Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan names new Deputy Chairman of National Security Committee

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 May 2022, 16:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Aldazhumanov has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee – Director of the Frontier Service, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1966 in Semipalatinsk Yerlan Aldazhumanov is a graduate of the Dzerzhinsky Higher Frontier Command College and the Military Academy of Belarus.

He spent most part of his military service in the Frontier Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to the recent appointment he was the head of the ‘Ontustik’ Regional Command of the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee.


