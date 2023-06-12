Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman

    12 June 2023, 11:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Dinara Zakiyeva as the new Children’s Ombudsman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1982, Dinara Zakiyeva is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Chinese, Russian and UAE higher educational institutions.

    Throughout her career, she worked for the Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    She was a deputy of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, between 2021 and 2023. At the lower chamber, she was a member of the Committee for sociocultural development.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    65 employees of state media receive keys to new apartments
    Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day
    Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
    Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai