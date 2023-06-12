Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Dinara Zakiyeva as the new Children’s Ombudsman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1982, Dinara Zakiyeva is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Chinese, Russian and UAE higher educational institutions.

Throughout her career, she worked for the Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

She was a deputy of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, between 2021 and 2023. At the lower chamber, she was a member of the Committee for sociocultural development.