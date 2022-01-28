Kazakhstan names new Chief of Staff of Energy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Energy Minister decreed to appoint Zhanar Zharylgassova as the Chief of Staff of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1973 in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Yessenov Aktau Polyethnic University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Kazakh Law and Humanities University, Public Management Academy under the Kazakh President, National Management School (France).

Since 2020 up to present headed the division of the socioeconomic monitoring department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.



