Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names new Chief of Staff of Energy Ministry

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 January 2022, 12:52
Kazakhstan names new Chief of Staff of Energy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Energy Minister decreed to appoint Zhanar Zharylgassova as the Chief of Staff of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1973 in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Yessenov Aktau Polyethnic University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Kazakh Law and Humanities University, Public Management Academy under the Kazakh President, National Management School (France).

Since 2020 up to present headed the division of the socioeconomic monitoring department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II