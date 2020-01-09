Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names new board chairman of National Center for Space Research and Technology

    9 January 2020, 22:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today Marat Nurguzhin, newly appointed board chairman of National Center for Space Research and Technology was introduced to the staff by Azamat Batyrkozha, Vice Minister for Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Marat Nurguzhin was born on June 30, 1957. He is a graduate of the Bauman Moscow Higher Technical School. He is a professor, academician of the International Academy of Informatization and the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Chingis Omarov, who previously held the position of the board chairman of the National Center for Space Research and Technology, was assigned a position of the director of the V. Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously