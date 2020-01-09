Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan names new board chairman of National Center for Space Research and Technology

Alzhanova Raushan
9 January 2020, 22:21
Kazakhstan names new board chairman of National Center for Space Research and Technology

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today Marat Nurguzhin, newly appointed board chairman of National Center for Space Research and Technology was introduced to the staff by Azamat Batyrkozha, Vice Minister for Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Marat Nurguzhin was born on June 30, 1957. He is a graduate of the Bauman Moscow Higher Technical School. He is a professor, academician of the International Academy of Informatization and the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Chingis Omarov, who previously held the position of the board chairman of the National Center for Space Research and Technology, was assigned a position of the director of the V. Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute.

