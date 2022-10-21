Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore

    21 October 2022, 09:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State appointed new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Alibek Bakayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna and relieved him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein, State of the City of Vatican, the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta concurrently.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Kairat Sarzhanov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, to appoint Askar Kuttykadam as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
    Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General
    Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050