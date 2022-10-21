Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore
21 October 2022, 09:20

Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State appointed new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Alibek Bakayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna and relieved him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein, State of the City of Vatican, the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta concurrently.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Kairat Sarzhanov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, to appoint Askar Kuttykadam as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore.


Related news
Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks
Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General
Read also
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive