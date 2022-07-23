Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan names new Ambassador to France

    23 July 2022 12:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gulsara Arystankulova was appointed as Kazakhstan’s new Ambassador to the French Republic, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Gulsara Arystankulova as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic.

    Born in 1971 in Zhambyl region, Gulsara Arystankulova is a graduate of the Kazakh Ablai Khan State University of International Relations and World Languages, the Strasbourg University of Humanitarian Sciences under the Bolashaq Program and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Throughout her diplomatic career Gulsara Arystankulova served at the Kazakh Embassies in Belgium and France and worked for the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

