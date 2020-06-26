Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan names new 1st Vice Minister of Public Healthcare

    26 June 2020, 14:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Marat Shoranov has been designated as the First Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the decree of the Government, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

    Born in 1975 in Almaty, Shoranov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University and the Rollins School of Public Health of the Emory University.

    He worked at the Dzhaburssynov Research Center of Urology, the Ministry of Healthcare, and National Medical Holding JSC.

    In 2019 he headed the Public Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan city.

    Prior to the recent appointment he has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of Social Medical Insurance Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

