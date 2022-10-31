Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names new 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare

31 October 2022, 10:00
Kazakhstan names new 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare
31 October 2022, 10:00

Kazakhstan names new 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Timur Sultangaziyev as the 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1982 in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University.

Prior to the appointment served as the deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan between 2021 and 2022.


Photo: t.me/KZgovernment




Related news
Bekbolat Moldabekov named new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan
Read also
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases
Over 9,400 babies born in 2022 in Akmola region
U.S. weekly flu cases, hospitalizations, deaths double for 2nd week in a row
Kazakh PM, Skoda Transportation CEO discuss prospects of establishing productions in Kazakhstan
Bekbolat Moldabekov named new vice minister of justice of Kazakhstan
Results of investigation into Lenin coalmine accident to be announced Nov 23
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News