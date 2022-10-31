Kazakhstan names new 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare

31 October 2022, 10:00

Kazakhstan names new 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to appoint Timur Sultangaziyev as the 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1982 in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University.

Prior to the appointment served as the deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan between 2021 and 2022.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment











