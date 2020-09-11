Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names Minister of Emergency Situations

    11 September 2020, 12:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yuri Ilyin has been appointed as the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to name Ilyin the head of the newly formed Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    Prior to the appointment Ilyin served as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1968, Mr. Ilyin is a graduate of the Kazakhstani and Kyrgyz higher education institutions. From 1999 till 2013 he worked for various agencies involved in the management of emergency situations in Almaty city. He took up the post of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs in April 2016.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously