Kazakhstan names Minister of Emergency Situations

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 September 2020, 12:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yuri Ilyin has been appointed as the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to name Ilyin the head of the newly formed Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Prior to the appointment Ilyin served as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1968, Mr. Ilyin is a graduate of the Kazakhstani and Kyrgyz higher education institutions. From 1999 till 2013 he worked for various agencies involved in the management of emergency situations in Almaty city. He took up the post of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs in April 2016.


