Kazakhstan names Industry Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed a decree to appoint Marat Karabayev as the Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1987 is a graduate of the University of Warwick, and the Dulati Taraz State University.

On January 4, 2023, was nominated as the Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister.