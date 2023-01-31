Kazakhstan names ecology and natural resources vice minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Galidulla Azidullin has been appointed as the minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government head.

Born in 1981 in Atyrau region, Azidullin is a graduate of the Dossmukhamedov Atyrau State University, Dulati Taraz State University.

Azidullin began his career as the acting head specialist of the state control and water fund division of the Ural-Caspian basin water management department in 2002.

In 2003 and 2008, he was the chief specialist, head of the state control and water fund division of the Ural-Caspian basin water management department.

In 2008, he acted as the deputy director of the Atyrau branch of Alatau sports complex.

Between 2009 and 2020, he held executive positions in the Kazakh Committee on water resources.

In 2020 and 2022, he was the head of the Zhaiyk-Caspian basin inspectorate for regulation of the use and protection of water resources of the Water Resources Committee of the Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Ministry of Kazakhstan in Atyrau.

Up until his current appointment, he served as the head of the Irtysh basin inspectorate for regulation of the use and protection of water resources of the Water Resources Committee.

Photo: primeminister.kz