Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names ecology and natural resources vice minister

31 January 2023, 15:25
Kazakhstan names ecology and natural resources vice minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Galidulla Azidullin has been appointed as the minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government head.

Born in 1981 in Atyrau region, Azidullin is a graduate of the Dossmukhamedov Atyrau State University, Dulati Taraz State University.

Azidullin began his career as the acting head specialist of the state control and water fund division of the Ural-Caspian basin water management department in 2002.

In 2003 and 2008, he was the chief specialist, head of the state control and water fund division of the Ural-Caspian basin water management department.

In 2008, he acted as the deputy director of the Atyrau branch of Alatau sports complex.

Between 2009 and 2020, he held executive positions in the Kazakh Committee on water resources.

In 2020 and 2022, he was the head of the Zhaiyk-Caspian basin inspectorate for regulation of the use and protection of water resources of the Water Resources Committee of the Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Ministry of Kazakhstan in Atyrau.

Up until his current appointment, he served as the head of the Irtysh basin inspectorate for regulation of the use and protection of water resources of the Water Resources Committee.


Photo: primeminister.kz


Related news
World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan
New Vice Minister of Ecology of Kazakhstan named
Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
Теги:
Read also
President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent
Kazakhstan claims 3 medals at 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Portugal
Heavy precipitation to hit southern regions in 3 days coming
National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
Kazakhstan and Lithuania plan to launch direct air service
Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed
TV and Radio Complex of President wins ‘Best Children’s Documentary’ at international festival
World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 72 new COVID, COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan’s international human rights obligations discussed at dialogue platform at MFA
3 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
4 February 1. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
5 17 countries to participate in Asian Badminton Championship at Expo City

News