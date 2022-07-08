Kazakhstan names Chief Military Prosecutor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dastan Sekenov was named Chief Military Prosecutor of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Dastan Sekenov began working in prosecutor's office bodies in 1996 as an intern in Aksai district, Almaty city.

Until 2001, he held different posts in the Prosecutor's Office in Almaty city.

Between 2001 and 2009 he held senior positions in the General Military Prosecutor's Office.

In 2014 and 2018, he worked as a department head at the Finance and National economy Ministries.

In 2019, he was named the head of the State and Legal Sector at the Presidential Administration.

From 2019 to 2021, he served as the department head at the Civil Service Agency of Almaty.

In May 2021, he was the First Chief Military Prosecutor.