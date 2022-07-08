Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names Chief Military Prosecutor

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2022, 21:10
Kazakhstan names Chief Military Prosecutor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dastan Sekenov was named Chief Military Prosecutor of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Dastan Sekenov began working in prosecutor's office bodies in 1996 as an intern in Aksai district, Almaty city.

Until 2001, he held different posts in the Prosecutor's Office in Almaty city.

Between 2001 and 2009 he held senior positions in the General Military Prosecutor's Office.

In 2014 and 2018, he worked as a department head at the Finance and National economy Ministries.

In 2019, he was named the head of the State and Legal Sector at the Presidential Administration.

From 2019 to 2021, he served as the department head at the Civil Service Agency of Almaty.

In May 2021, he was the First Chief Military Prosecutor.


Prosecutor General's Office    Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10