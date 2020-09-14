Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names Chairman of Agency for protection of competition

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 September 2020, 13:21
Kazakhstan names Chairman of Agency for protection of competition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Zhumangarin has been appointed as the Chairman of the Agency for protection and development of competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Kazakh President decreed to appoint Zhumangarin to the post.

Born in 1969, Mr. Zhumangarin is a native of Aktobe city. Throughout his professional career, he held posts at the Agency for regulation of natural monopolies in Aktobe region, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the National Agency for Local Content Development, the Ministry of Regional Development, and the Committee for regulation of natural monopolies and competition protection.

Prior to the recent appoint, he served as the Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Minister of Competition and Anti-Monopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.


Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II