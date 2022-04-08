Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan names ambassadors to Mongolia and China

    8 April 2022, 11:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gabit Koishibayev and Shakhrat Nuryshev have been appointed the Kazakh ambassadors to Mongolia and China, respectively, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    Gabit Koishibayev was named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia and relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China.

    Shakhrat Nuryshev was appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China and relieved of his post of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


