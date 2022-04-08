Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names ambassadors to Mongolia and China

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 April 2022, 11:52
Kazakhstan names ambassadors to Mongolia and China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gabit Koishibayev and Shakhrat Nuryshev have been appointed the Kazakh ambassadors to Mongolia and China, respectively, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Gabit Koishibayev was named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia and relieved of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China.

Shakhrat Nuryshev was appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China and relieved of his post of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan