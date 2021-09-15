Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan names 1st Vice Minister of Education and Science

    15 September 2021, 13:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sholpan Karinova has been appointed as the First Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

    Born in 1972 in Akmola region, Ms Karinova is a graduate of the Valikhanov Kokshetau Pedagogic Institute and the Omsk State Pedagogic Institute.

    She began her professional career as a teacher at a rural school in 1994. In 2005-2008 she became the principal of a secondary school in North Kazakhstan region.

    In 2009-2012 she headed the education department of North Kazakhstan region based in Petropavlovsk. In 2012 she was named deputy akim (governor) of Petropavlovsk city for social issues. In 2017-2018 she was the director of the preschool and secondary education department at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since August 2019 – till present she was the Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


