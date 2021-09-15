Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names 1st Vice Minister of Education and Science

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 September 2021, 13:01
Kazakhstan names 1st Vice Minister of Education and Science

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sholpan Karinova has been appointed as the First Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

Born in 1972 in Akmola region, Ms Karinova is a graduate of the Valikhanov Kokshetau Pedagogic Institute and the Omsk State Pedagogic Institute.

She began her professional career as a teacher at a rural school in 1994. In 2005-2008 she became the principal of a secondary school in North Kazakhstan region.

In 2009-2012 she headed the education department of North Kazakhstan region based in Petropavlovsk. In 2012 she was named deputy akim (governor) of Petropavlovsk city for social issues. In 2017-2018 she was the director of the preschool and secondary education department at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since August 2019 – till present she was the Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Education and Science  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays