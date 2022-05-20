Kazakhstan names 1st Deputy Security Council Secretary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Murat Baimukashev as the 1st Deputy Secretary of the Kazakh Security Council of Kazakhstan and to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1967 is a graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, the Karaganda Higher School of National Security Committee (Interior Ministry) of Kazakhstan, and Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the Russian President.

Prior to the appointment served as the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan in 2012-2013, 2019-2020, the head of the administrative police committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry since March 2020, and the Deputy Interior Minister since July 2021.



