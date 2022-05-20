Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan names 1st Deputy Security Council Secretary

    20 May 2022, 12:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Murat Baimukashev as the 1st Deputy Secretary of the Kazakh Security Council of Kazakhstan and to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Born in 1967 is a graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, the Karaganda Higher School of National Security Committee (Interior Ministry) of Kazakhstan, and Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the Russian President.

    Prior to the appointment served as the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan in 2012-2013, 2019-2020, the head of the administrative police committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry since March 2020, and the Deputy Interior Minister since July 2021.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    4 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously