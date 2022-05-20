Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakhstan names 1st Deputy Security Council Secretary

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 May 2022, 12:05
Kazakhstan names 1st Deputy Security Council Secretary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Murat Baimukashev as the 1st Deputy Secretary of the Kazakh Security Council of Kazakhstan and to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1967 is a graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, the Karaganda Higher School of National Security Committee (Interior Ministry) of Kazakhstan, and Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the Russian President.

Prior to the appointment served as the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan in 2012-2013, 2019-2020, the head of the administrative police committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry since March 2020, and the Deputy Interior Minister since July 2021.


President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II