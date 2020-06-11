Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan named the most peaceful country among CIS

Alzhanova Raushan
11 June 2020, 13:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan took 70th place in the Global Peace Index published by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) analytical center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Iceland leads the list of 163 states. New Zealand is on the second line and Portugal is on the third. The list of top ten safest countries includes Austria, Denmark, Canada, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Japan and Switzerland.

Kazakhstan was recognized the most peace-loving country in the post-Soviet space in «Russia and Eurasia» group. In general, our country engaged 70th place in the ranking of 2020. Moldova is located after Kazakhstan - at 71st place, Kyrgyzstan - at 93rd and Belarus - at 94th.

The Global Peace Index is an index developed by sociologists and economists of the international group of experts of the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP).


