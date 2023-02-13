Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan named most trending destination for Indian travelers at VETA ceremony

    13 February 2023, 19:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan was recognized as the most trending destination for travelers from India at the Versatile Excellence Travel Awards (VETA) ceremony, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    VETA is one of major annual events in India’s tourism industry, during which best companies and travel destinations are awarded.

    TravelScapes, a B2B monthly travel magazine in India, hosted the event.

    Chairman of the Committee of Industry and Tourism of the Ministry of Culture and Sport Dastan Ryspekov participated in the ceremony.

    «Since the introduction of the 14-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens, we have observed a significant increase in the number of Indian tourists to Kazakhstan, and we are proud to be recognized as a popular tourist destination. This success is a result of joint efforts on promotion of Kazakhstan as a destination for urban, environmental, adventure, cultural and MICE tourism,» said Dastan Ryspekov.

    28,300 Indian nationals visited Kazakhstan last year. To date, according to the eQonaq information system, more than 2,000 guests from India have already stayed in hotels in Kazakhstan. Almaty, Astana and Shymkent are the most popular cities for Indian tourists.


    Photo: t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Tourism Kazakhstan and India
