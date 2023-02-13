Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan named most trending destination for Indian travelers at VETA ceremony

13 February 2023, 19:54
Kazakhstan named most trending destination for Indian travelers at VETA ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan was recognized as the most trending destination for travelers from India at the Versatile Excellence Travel Awards (VETA) ceremony, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

VETA is one of major annual events in India’s tourism industry, during which best companies and travel destinations are awarded.

TravelScapes, a B2B monthly travel magazine in India, hosted the event.

Chairman of the Committee of Industry and Tourism of the Ministry of Culture and Sport Dastan Ryspekov participated in the ceremony.

«Since the introduction of the 14-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens, we have observed a significant increase in the number of Indian tourists to Kazakhstan, and we are proud to be recognized as a popular tourist destination. This success is a result of joint efforts on promotion of Kazakhstan as a destination for urban, environmental, adventure, cultural and MICE tourism,» said Dastan Ryspekov.

28,300 Indian nationals visited Kazakhstan last year. To date, according to the eQonaq information system, more than 2,000 guests from India have already stayed in hotels in Kazakhstan. Almaty, Astana and Shymkent are the most popular cities for Indian tourists.


Photo: t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi


Related news
February 25. Today's Birthdays
Almaty to host 1st Kazakhstan Cup in Wheelchair Tennis
Turkish rescuers keen on learning from Kazakh colleagues
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan reveals list of tourist arrivals in 2023
FUN&SUN Kazakhstan inaugurates charter flights to Egypt
China registers nearly 1.6 bln trips during Spring Festival travel rush
Burabay National Park to host intl ice marathon
1.2mln tourists visit Almaty region annually
Kazakhstan, India agree on further deepening of strategic partnership
Samarkand to host International Travel Bazaar 2023
Dubai receives 14.36 million international visitors in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News