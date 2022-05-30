Go to the main site
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan moves up 23 spots in Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021

    30 May 2022, 14:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ranked 66th out of 117 countries in the 2021 edition of the Travel and Tourism Development Index of the World Economic Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakh Tourism national company.

    Kazakhstan made a big jump by moving 23 places up, compared to the 80th place in 2019.

    Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan came higher than Kazakhstan ranked 44th, 61st and 63rd, respectively.

    Kazakhstan managed to elbow aside such countries as Montenegro (67th), Morocco (71st), Mongolia (84th) and Kyrgyzstan (90th). Uzbekistan, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and a number of other countries were not featured into the index.

    The Travel and Tourism Development Index ranks the countries based on the set of factors that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism sector of each country.


