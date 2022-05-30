Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan moves up 23 spots in Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2022, 14:14
Kazakhstan moves up 23 spots in Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ranked 66th out of 117 countries in the 2021 edition of the Travel and Tourism Development Index of the World Economic Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakh Tourism national company.

Kazakhstan made a big jump by moving 23 places up, compared to the 80th place in 2019.

Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan came higher than Kazakhstan ranked 44th, 61st and 63rd, respectively.

Kazakhstan managed to elbow aside such countries as Montenegro (67th), Morocco (71st), Mongolia (84th) and Kyrgyzstan (90th). Uzbekistan, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and a number of other countries were not featured into the index.

The Travel and Tourism Development Index ranks the countries based on the set of factors that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism sector of each country.


Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region