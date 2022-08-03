Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
3 August 2022 21:19

RABAT. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Saulekul Saylaukyzy met with the Minister of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Abdejalel, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The ambassador gave brief information on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries, the existing potential for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, work within the AIFC, etc.

Minister Abdejalel noted the importance of developing cooperation with Kazakhstan, in particular the opening of charter flights, which will give impetus to tourism and trade and economic cooperation, further exploring the possibility of opening regular flights Almaty-Casablanca and signing the relevant agreement.


Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA



