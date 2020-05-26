Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, Mongolia exchanged letters of ratification of Treaty on transfer of sentenced persons

    26 May 2020, 13:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shahrat Nuryshev and Ambassador of Mongolia to Kazakhstan Luvsan Battulga exchanged letters of ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia on the transfer of sentenced persons, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

    The treaty was concluded on March 29, 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    During the meeting the parties have discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and agreed to hold a number of important events after stabilizing the coronavirus situation.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region