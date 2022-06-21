Kazakhstan-Mongolia coop discussed in Ulaanbaatar

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Gabit Koishibayev met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Ankhbayar Nyamdorj, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, having made a brief overview of the current state and prospects of Mongolian-Kazakh cooperation in the political and economic spheres, State Secretary Ankhbayar emphasized the reliable and trusting nature of relations between Mongolia and Kazakhstan, which have been maintained for all three decades that have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and also expressed the interest of the Mongolian side in further deepening collaboration on the entire spectrum of issues of bilateral cooperation.

Supporting and developing the idea of ​​the interlocutor, Ambassador Koishibayev, in turn, proposed to focus the efforts of the parties on specific areas of cooperation, in particular, to intensify joint coordinated steps to increase trade turnover between the two countries, deepen collaboration in transport and logistics, agrarian, production and investment spheres. In this regard, he noted that in order to achieve practical results in these areas, it is important to carry out thorough preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia, planned to hold this year in Ulaanbaatar. The establishment of direct business ties between business circles will also be facilitated by the holding of the Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakhstan in Mongolia this year.

The parties agreed on the need to coordinate efforts to develop mutually beneficial cooperation within the existing international logistics infrastructures, to actively use the transit potential of the two countries in order to increase the volume of transit and bilateral transportation of goods and passengers along international transport corridors.

During the meeting, issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and Mongolia in international affairs, including within the framework of multilateral structures, were also discussed. The importance of providing mutual support in promoting the initiatives of the two countries within the framework of the UN, CICA, SCO and other international organizations was emphasized.

In addition, the parties discussed some issues of working cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, agreed to continue the regular exchange of information and maintain constant contacts on current issues of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation.