Kazakhstan, Mongolia aim to consolidate cooperation across entire spectrum of relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On Tuesday in Nur-Sultan Kazakh-Mongolian political consultations were held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Batsumber Munkhjin with working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as collaboration in regional and international organizations such as UN, CICA, OSCE and others. The similarity of positions and mutual support at these platforms were noted.

The sides highlighted positive dynamics of trade turnover between two states this year and considered perspectives of cooperation in agriculture, mining, transit and transport potential.

In 2021 the trade turnover amounted to 60.9 million USD (+48,1%). In January-April 2022 it made 31 million USD (+118%): export - 30,4 million USD (+129,9%), import – 466 thousands USD (-50,3%).

The main export goods from Kazakhstan to Mongolia are tobacco products, rapeseeds seeds, bread and flour confectionery products, seeds and fruits of other oilseeds, food products, as well as engines and mechanical engineering products.

The main import items from Mongolia were meat and meat products, cashmere, woolen products.

A special focus during the consultation were the issues of supporting the Kazakh diaspora in Mongolia, which comprise about 130,000 people.

A presence of regular air and automobile connections have a great importance for bilateral communications.

The Deputy Foreign Ministers of two countries noted achievements during the 30 years of diplomatic relations, and agreed to continue to maintain political dialogue at the high and highest levels, and intensify the work of the joint Kazakh-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.



