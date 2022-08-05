Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation

CHISINAU. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov held a meeting with Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavriliţa, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Aidarbekov informed the Moldovan side of the sweeping political reforms carried out by Kazakhstani authorities in socioeconomic realm, financial and banking systems as well as favorable climate for investors offered in the country.

Speaking of the development of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakhstani diplomat reminded that on September 16 the two countries will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and suggested holding the 6th session of the Kazakhstan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in 2023 in Nur-Sultan.

Ambassador Aidarbekov went on to congratulate the Moldovan Prime Minister on being granted the EU candidate status and to commend the Government’s efforts in that respect.

For her part, Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavriliţa briefed the Kazakh ambassador on a number of reforms spearheaded by her Government and welcomed the opening of the Embassy, reiterating the interest in further development of bilateral ties.

The head of the Moldovan Government supported the idea of holding the 6th session of the Kazakhstan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation.

The sides continued by praising the high level of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Moldova and expressed interest in further strengthening of trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Photo: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

