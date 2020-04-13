Kazakhstan mobile film festival calls for entries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first ever festival of short films shot on mobile telephones of Kazakhstan calls for bids. It is open to all above 18 years old, Kazinform reports.

Its author and organizer is producer and film director Dmitry Bainazarov.

The theme of the festival is a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. The films may focus not only on medical face masks but also theatrical ones. The length of the film may range from 1 minute to 12 minutes depending on the category. The works should be submitted starting from April 12 until April 15.

Results will be made public online. The awarding ceremony will held on May 17.

More details at mbfilmfest.com.

Notably, the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy supported the first festival of mobile films.



