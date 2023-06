Kazakhstan misses out on World Team Table Tennis Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh men’s team failed to reach the main draw of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships taking place in Chengdu, China, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan was defeated by India 2-3 in the Group Stage of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.

Photo: olympic.kz