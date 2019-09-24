Kazakhstan may provide an example of interethnic accord and tolerance, First President

NUR-SULTAN. KZINFORM – Kazakhstan may provide an example of interethnic accord and tolerance, this has been stated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, at the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership», Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There are over 130 different ethnic groups and 46 confessions living on the territory of Kazakhstan. Wounding around the city you may see cultural buildings of Muslims, Jews, Orthodox and Catholic Christians. Representatives of all these religions may live and carry out their religious ceremonies without fear», said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Elbasy outlined that all Kazakhstani people have equal civil rights, capabilities and freedoms determined by the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



