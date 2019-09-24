Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Kazakhstan may provide an example of interethnic accord and tolerance, First President

    24 September 2019, 12:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KZINFORM – Kazakhstan may provide an example of interethnic accord and tolerance, this has been stated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, at the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership», Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «There are over 130 different ethnic groups and 46 confessions living on the territory of Kazakhstan. Wounding around the city you may see cultural buildings of Muslims, Jews, Orthodox and Catholic Christians. Representatives of all these religions may live and carry out their religious ceremonies without fear», said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Elbasy outlined that all Kazakhstani people have equal civil rights, capabilities and freedoms determined by the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy