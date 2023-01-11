Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan may open trade representations abroad

11 January 2023, 21:00
Kazakhstan may open trade representations abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan may appoint trading advisors in the UAE, China, Turkey, India, and Iran, Kazinform reports.

At today’s board meeting, the Kazakh PM said that the international practice of proactive export promotion through trade commissioners proves the effectiveness of this mechanism. Kazakhstan has great opportunities to boost export to the markets of Asia and Europe. To this end, Kazakhstan considers appointing trading advisors in the UAE, China, Turkey, India, and Iran.

The PM noted that additional export potential to the said five countries makes more than USD 4 bln.

In a conclusion, Alikhan Smailov charged to explore building trade representations in the above-mentioned countries to further strengthen export support measures.


