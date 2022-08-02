Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan may lose its major barley importer

    2 August 2022 15:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Iran is the major importer of Kazakhstan’s barley, its share accounts to 86-90% of the total volume of export, according to Chairperson of Kazakhstan Grain Union Nurlan Ospanov, Kazinform reports.

    «Presently Iran and Russia are holding negotiations. If they arrive at an agreement, we will face a problem of sale of approximately 1.36mln tonnes of barley. Iran is a good buyer, but the country is under sanctions. There are problems with payments… As far as I understand, Iran and Russia are negotiating the issue of mutually beneficial payments, and if they come to an agreement, it will heavily impact our exports. If our [barley] exports are restricted, prices at domestic markets will plummet,» Nurlan Ospanov said at a meeting with journalists.

    In his words, presently Kazakhstan’s reserves of barley amounts to 3.25mln tonnes. Given that the export is 1.6mln tonnes, the demand is estimated at 3.03mln tonnes. Carry-over stocks as of September 1, 2023, will amount to 120 thousand tons, according to the Grain Union.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported on fall in grain prices, including barley, which may lead to losses in grain production.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Kazakhstan and Iran #Kazakhstan #Agriculture
