Kazakhstan may deliver 80 items of processed goods worth $411.9mln to Pakistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade ad Integration Serik Zhumangarin met with Director General of National Logistics Cell, Pakistan’s leading multimodal logistics company, Farrukh Shahzad Rao. The sides discussed the development of trade-economic opportunities between the two countries, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

The meeting took place following the 11th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation held in December 2022 in Pakistan. During the session, the Kazakh delegation met with the representatives of large businesses, seaports of Pakistan and NLC for discussing automobile transit through Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the company assured in tis readiness to insure transportation and delivery of goods from Pakistan to Kazakhstan and vice versa by the shortest route.

Now the delegations meet in Astana to discuss in detail the issues of development of trade-logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

As Serik Zhumangarin said, Pakistan is an important trade partner of Kazakhstan in South Asia. He noted there is a huge potential in supply of 80 items of processed goods to Pakistani market to the amount of 411.9 million US dollars.

According to him, expansion of cooperation in transport and logistics plays a key role in intensification of the two countries’ partner relations. «Pakistan’s ports – Gwadar, Karachi and Qasim are of interest for Kazakhstan in promotion of export of Kazakhstani products to the markets of Pakistan and South Asia and in raising attractiveness of our countries’ transit potential to reach the export markets of South Asia,» Zhumangarin said.

He suggested the Pakistani side to consider the opportunity of mutual delivery of goods by land through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan with the use of seaports of the Middle Corridor (TITR), through Iran or through China, as well as by ground transport via Karakorum highway through Kyrgyzstan, China and further to Pakistan.

In turn, the Pakistani side assured in its readiness to boost the bilateral cooperation and offer certain logistics solutions.

At the end of the meeting, Serik Zhumangarin invited Pakistani business to participate in the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum slated for early August in Astana.

National Logistics Cell is a leading multimodal logistics company in Pakistan which ensures uninterrupted logistics cycle through ERP enabled fleet management system handling major part of domestic and regional cargo. NLC applies multimodal transport means such as automobile, railroad, marine and air transport. The company operates also a network of dry ports and warehouses in large trade centers and seaports of Pakistan.