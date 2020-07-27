Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Kazakhstan may declare 2021 the Year of Ecology

    27 July 2020, 16:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan civil activists have proposed to declare 2021 as the Year of Ecology in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The proposal to declare the year 2021 as the Year of Ecology was put forward by civil activist Arman Khairullin during an online meeting chaired by Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva. Khairullin called on Kazakhstanis to support the proposal.

    As earlier reported, the online roundtable on environmental education chaired by Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, is taking place, where the minister has urged the environmental experts to come up with proposals regarding environmental education.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Environment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region