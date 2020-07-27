Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Kazakhstan may declare 2021 the Year of Ecology

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2020, 16:49
Kazakhstan may declare 2021 the Year of Ecology

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan civil activists have proposed to declare 2021 as the Year of Ecology in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The proposal to declare the year 2021 as the Year of Ecology was put forward by civil activist Arman Khairullin during an online meeting chaired by Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva. Khairullin called on Kazakhstanis to support the proposal.

As earlier reported, the online roundtable on environmental education chaired by Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, is taking place, where the minister has urged the environmental experts to come up with proposals regarding environmental education.

Environment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023