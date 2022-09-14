Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan may become significant part of work on ensuring accord in the world - UN Deputy Secretary-General

    14 September 2022, 17:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan may be a significant part of the work to ensure accord around the world, Miguel Angel Martínez, UN Deputy Secretary-General, told the 7th Congress Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    He also added that the significant changes in the geopolitical landscape as well as the tendency towards unipolarity, separation based on religion and ethnicity lead to a gap between the West and the rest of the world.

    The UN Deputy Secretary-General said that the Alliance of Civilizations works on building bridges between different parts of the world. Kazakhstan may become an important and significant part of this work and undertaking to ensure accord and peace all around the world, Miguel Angel Martínez said.

    Today, the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions kicked off at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1 in 9 children in Pakistan's flood-hit areas suffering from severe malnutrition: UNICEF
    UN chief calls for urgent global action on poverty eradication
    ‘Catastrophic’ hunger recorded in Haiti for first time, UN warns
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad