Kazakhstan may become significant part of work on ensuring accord in the world - UN Deputy Secretary-General
14 September 2022, 17:26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan may be a significant part of the work to ensure accord around the world, Miguel Angel Martínez, UN Deputy Secretary-General, told the 7th Congress Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He also added that the significant changes in the geopolitical landscape as well as the tendency towards unipolarity, separation based on religion and ethnicity lead to a gap between the West and the rest of the world.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General said that the Alliance of Civilizations works on building bridges between different parts of the world. Kazakhstan may become an important and significant part of this work and undertaking to ensure accord and peace all around the world, Miguel Angel Martínez said.

Today, the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions kicked off at the Independence Palace in the Kazakh capital.


