Kazakhstan may become one of the most attractive destinations

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 August 2019, 13:00
ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes part in the Ulytau 2019 International Tourism Forum, the Akorda Twitter post reads.

«In the near future Kazakhstan may become one of the most attractive destinations for international and domestic tourists and one of the world’s ethnic tourism centers. It is essential to ensure information accessibility to the tourism potential of Kazakhstan through creative and innovative solutions,» the Head of State said.

The President also added that Kazakhstan adopted the field state program. Its full realization will let increase the tourism share up to 8% of GDP. The international tourists arrivals should grow up to 9 million, the number of domestic tourists should hit 8 million. The number of those working in the tourism sector should reach 650,000 people.

Tokayev urged to develop an integrated application or platform to provide tourists with all necessary information about Kazakhstan, first of all Ulytau and other historical sites.

