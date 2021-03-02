Kazakhstan may become one of global food hubs – PM Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin believes Kazakhstan is set to become one of the global food hubs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday, Premier Mamin stressed that the development of domestic agro-industrial complex is one of the top priorities for the Cabinet. «Based on the forecasts of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, Kazakhstan stands a good chance of becoming one of the global food hubs,» he said.

Prime Minister Mamin reminded that in line with the Nur Otan Party’s program the country is expected to create large ecosystems for agro production and processing, stimulate cooperation in rural areas, and further develop veterinary and phytosanitary services as well as agricultural science.

«As a result of the implementation of these measures, labor productivity in the agro-industrial sector is believed to increase 2.5fold and volume of export is set to double,» he added.

Mamin also emphasized that one of the goals is to ensure Kazakhstan's food security. «In general, the potential of the domestic agro-industrial complex is huge. To achieve the ambitious goals set we are planning to gradually implement some 400 investment projects to the tune of 4 trillion tenge within five years,» he added.

During the Tuesday session of the Government, Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov reported on the results achieved in the agro-industrial sector in 2020. It was revealed that up to 35 commercial dairy farms are expected to be put into service in Kazakhstan annually. Minister Omarov also noted that new apple orchards to appear in some regions of Kazakhstan.