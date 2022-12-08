Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev does not rule out the possibility of banning Arcelor Mittal’s activity in Kazakhstan territory, Kazinform reports.

«You will get to know about it soon. Tough decisions are taken in regards to the leadership of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. We even put an issue of banning its activity in Kazakhstan,» Uskenbayev said on the sidelines of the Senate’s sitting.

At the President’s instruction, the Government has set up several commissions. More than 70 specialists from each ministry are involved in their work. The results wil be announced soon, he added.

As reported, another fatal accident occurred today at JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. A 40-year-old gasman died at the company’s coking plant.





