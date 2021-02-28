Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan marks Zhamyl Zhabayev’s 175th anniversary

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 February 2021, 09:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan marks the 175th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev (1846-1945). Festivities dated to this milestone will be held not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to establish the state commission on preparations and holding of the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev to mark the event.

The first session of the commission chaired by Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev was held earlier this year.

In his opening remarks at the session, the Secretary of State said that Zhambyl Zhabayev's art has become a part of the treasury of the global literature. He also added that the Homer of the Kazakh stepped celebrated patriotism, nobleness, loyalty to righteous cause in his oral art.

Following the results of the session the commission approved the nationwide plan of celebration of Zhambyl’s 175th anniversary.

The celebratory events timed to the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev officially kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on February 26. That day Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev laid the flowers to the monument of Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in the city.

Attending the flower-laying ceremony in Nur-Sultan were public figures, delegates from Zhambyl region, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, and akim (mayor) of the city Altai Kulginov.

In addition, a celebratory concert timed to Zhambyl’s anniversary was held in the Kazakh capital. A performance unveiling the talent of the great Kazakh akyn was staged during the concert. Performers recited his most poems. The Kazakh National Orchestra of Folk Instruments named after Kurmangazy performed at the concert as well.


