Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan marks Radio Worker Day

    1 October 2021, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - October 1 is marked as the official Day of a Radio Worker in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh radio began broadcasting in 1921 in Orenburg for the first time. It continued its broadcast in the city of Kyzylorda on October 3, 1926. Kazakh radio continued its development in the 30s.

    Qazaq Radiolary joint-stock company made up of Qazaq radiosy, Shalqar, Astana, Classic radio stations disseminate information around Kazakhstan.

    The Golden fund of Kazakh radio includes over 100 thousand audio recordings, including over 300 musical notations, collected since 1948. Kazakh radio is also aired in the neighboring regions of Russia, China, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

    Kazakh radio is available anywhere in the world in seven languages and delivers news in the two languages every hour.

    By decision of the Kazakh Government October 1 was announced the official Day of a Radio Worker in Kazakhstan.

    While congratulating mass media workers in June this year, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to declare October 1 the Day of a Radio Worker as part of the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Kazakh radio.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year