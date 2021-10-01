Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan marks Radio Worker Day

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 October 2021, 11:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - October 1 is marked as the official Day of a Radio Worker in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh radio began broadcasting in 1921 in Orenburg for the first time. It continued its broadcast in the city of Kyzylorda on October 3, 1926. Kazakh radio continued its development in the 30s.

Qazaq Radiolary joint-stock company made up of Qazaq radiosy, Shalqar, Astana, Classic radio stations disseminate information around Kazakhstan.

The Golden fund of Kazakh radio includes over 100 thousand audio recordings, including over 300 musical notations, collected since 1948. Kazakh radio is also aired in the neighboring regions of Russia, China, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakh radio is available anywhere in the world in seven languages and delivers news in the two languages every hour.

By decision of the Kazakh Government October 1 was announced the official Day of a Radio Worker in Kazakhstan.

While congratulating mass media workers in June this year, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to declare October 1 the Day of a Radio Worker as part of the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Kazakh radio.


